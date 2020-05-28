Hundreds of roads set to be rejuvenated or repaved in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A couple of big road projects are going before Charleston County leaders Thursday.
The first one is for a rejuvenation plan that will treat different roadways in Charleston County. According to Charleston County’s Pavement Manager, their “2020 Rejuvenator Plan” includes 297 roads that will be treated.
Officials say this rejuvenator actually seals the road like you would a back deck to protect it from the sun and water.
One-hundred-fifty-seven of these roads were paved eight years ago and are getting their second rejuvenator treatment. This will be the first treatment for 146 roads.
This project is set to bid out for $913,000 and will all be paid for with the county’s transportation sales tax.
“About every five years we bring in this automated truck,” Mackenzie Kelley, the county’s Pavement Manager, said. “It's this big truck that has sensors all over it and it measures all the cracks and potholes and everything across all the roads, and it takes that information and gives a rating system. So we rate them from zero to 100 for an overall condition index.”
Kelley says that’s how they determine which roads will just be treated to keep them at their best and which ones need to be repaved. The repavement of roads is another project being discussed by Charleston County’s Finance Committee.
The “Resurfacing Project” is going to include 58 roads across Charleston County at 50 miles total. A majority of which will be in West Ashley.
This project is set to bid out for $2.8 million and will also be paid for with the county’s transportation sales tax.
“Sometimes we may defer roads that are in bad condition until other roads in that neighborhood come up because we don't want to come into a neighborhood and disrupt them for one road,” Kelley says. “We'll try to wait to there's a few more in the neighborhood so it's worth our while to come.”
CLICK HERE if you would like to see where your road falls on the county’s rating system, when they predict it will be resurfaced, or to request a road be resurfaced.
Officials are hoping this round of projects will start over the summer and will be done by the end of the year.
