Investigators seeking info after missing Alabama man found dead near St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are seeking information after a missing Alabama man was found dead near St. Helena Island this past weekend.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 43-year-old Phillip Rawlings was found last Saturday near Polawana Island off of St. Helena Island.
Rawlings was reported missing in Montgomery, Ala. on March 31.
On May 20, Rawlings’s vehicle was found abandoned on Polowana Road, which is a short distance from where his body was recovered, a report stated.
“The cause and manner of Rawlings’s death have not yet been determined by forensic pathologists at the Medical University of South Carolina,” BCSO officials said. “Those determinations are pending toxicology and other medical studies.”
Anyone who has information on Phillip Rawlings’s death is encouraged to contact Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421.
