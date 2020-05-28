Law enforcement officers escort fallen SCDNR K-9 officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry law enforcement officers and their K-9 officers gathered in Charleston to escort a fallen South Carolina Department of Natural Resources K-9 officer for a necropsy.
K-9 officer Blue died Tuesday during a training exercise after experiencing a medical emergency.
Charleston Police posted photos of officers from several agencies who gathered Thursday morning to escort Blue for his necropsy in Columbia.
The Labrador Retriever joined the agency in 2017 and accomplished an array of missions in the state, from catching poachers to assisting other agencies in evidence recovery, a release from SCDNR states.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of Blue, one of our K-9s,” Col. Chisolm Frampton said Wednesday.
A date for Blue’s service has not yet been determined.
