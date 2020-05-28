Law enforcement officers escort fallen SCDNR K-9 officer

Lowcountry law enforcement agencies gathered Thursday to escort a fallen SCDNR K-9 officer to Columbia. (Source: Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips | May 28, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 2:04 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry law enforcement officers and their K-9 officers gathered in Charleston to escort a fallen South Carolina Department of Natural Resources K-9 officer for a necropsy.

K-9 officer Blue died Tuesday during a training exercise after experiencing a medical emergency.

Charleston Police posted photos of officers from several agencies who gathered Thursday morning to escort Blue for his necropsy in Columbia.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources K-9 officer Blue died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency. (Source: SCDNR)

The Labrador Retriever joined the agency in 2017 and accomplished an array of missions in the state, from catching poachers to assisting other agencies in evidence recovery, a release from SCDNR states.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Blue, one of our K-9s,” Col. Chisolm Frampton said Wednesday.

A date for Blue’s service has not yet been determined.

