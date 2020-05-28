LOOK OUT! Portuguese Man o’ War spotted on Grand Strand beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Watch where you step while walking the beach!
Multiple Portuguese Man o’ War were seen on Grand Strand beaches Wednesday.
WMBF viewers said the creatures washed onshore at the Myrtle Beach State Park, near 40th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach and near 13th Avenue North in Surfside Beach.
Officials at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach confirmed they are indeed Portuguese Man o’ War.
Shannon Hughes, a senior aquarist at Ripley’s, said it is not uncommon to find Portuguese Man o’ War along the Carolina coast this time of year.
The creatures likely got pulled in from deeper waters following Tropical Storm Bertha, Hughes added.
The Portuguese Man o’ War, often referred to as a jellyfish, is named because of its resemblance to an 18-century Portuguese warship under full sail, according to information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin,” according to NOAA.
