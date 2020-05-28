Man charged with multiple counts of felony DUI in wreck that killed one, injured others

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 66-year-old Joseph Sinclair Thursday afternoon. (Source: CCDC)
By Ray Rivera | May 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 4:21 PM

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A man faces multiple counts of felony DUI for a two-vehicle collision that killed one person and injured others on Johns Island.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 66-year-old Joseph Sinclair Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday when deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision on Bohicket Road near Edenvale Road.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet traveling eastbound crossed the center lane and collided with a Toyota traveling westbound.

A passenger in the Chevrolet died from the collision.

The sheriff’s office reported that the driver of the Chevrolet and the occupants of the Toyota were transported to a hospital for injuries.

The collision closed down a portion of Bohicket Road for several hours.

“The deceased passenger was not wearing a seatbelt,” CCSO officials said. “The Traffic Division continues to investigate the collision.”

