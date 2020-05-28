McMaster expected to answer questions following AccelerateSC meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to answer reporter questions following today’s AccelerateSC meeting.
He’s expected to speak at 4 p.m. It will be streamed here when it begins.
McMaster said although businesses are reopening and restrictions are being lifted throughout the state, South Carolinians still need to be careful and practice social distancing.
“The virus is still here and is just as deadly as it was before,” McMaster said during a press conference on Wednesday. “It’s not weaker than it was before, it’s just as strong as it was before. It can be fatal. So we must be careful.”
McMaster said the state is in a positive course with more testing be done.
The governor said he is confident in what the state has accomplished in relation to the virus and the reopening of businesses.
