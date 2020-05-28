156 new cases of COVID-19, and 4 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 156 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 10,788, and those who have died to 470, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Deaths reported on Thursday occurred in 4 elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), and York (1) counties.
As of Wednesday, a total of 187,788 total tests have been conducted in the state by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
The total number of tests performed Wednesday statewide was 5,994 and the percent positive was 2.6%, DHEC officials said on Thursday afternoon.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Thursday, May 28 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (3), Charleston (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Darlington (2), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Florence (10), Greenville (20), Greenwood (17), Hampton (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Laurens (3), Lee (2), Lancaster (2), Lexington (8), Marlboro (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (2), Richland (26), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (1), Union (1), York (7)
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
