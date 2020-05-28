Police officers find homicide victim at North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after officers found the victim of a homicide at a home in North Charleston on Thursday.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the investigation began at 10:49 a.m. when officers responded to the 7500 block of Plantation Drive.
Authorities had received a call about a deceased person inside one of the units. When officers got to the location they found the deceased individual who had a visible injury.
NCPD officials said Thursday night that the incident is being treated as a homicide.
