Police officers find homicide victim at North Charleston home
By Ray Rivera | May 28, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 9:21 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after officers found the victim of a homicide at a home in North Charleston on Thursday.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the investigation began at 10:49 a.m. when officers responded to the 7500 block of Plantation Drive.

Authorities had received a call about a deceased person inside one of the units. When officers got to the location they found the deceased individual who had a visible injury.

NCPD officials said Thursday night that the incident is being treated as a homicide.

