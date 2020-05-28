Residency of candidates for SC House District 109 being challenged by wife of third candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two candidates for the South Carolina Statehouse District 109 are being accused of not playing by the rules.
That challenge comes from the wife of the other candidate in the race.
Judge Tiffany Spann-Wilder filed the challenge on behalf of her husband Jeff Wilder who is running for the House seat against local activist James Johnson and attorney Deon Tedder.
Wilder claims that Tedder and Johnson do not live in District 109 and that they changed their primary residence just days before the election.
A hearing will be held Friday morning at the Charleston County Board of Elections Headquarters.
