SC election upgrades for voter check-in process won’t be ready for June primaries

“It cuts out the mistake of maybe marking out the wrong voter on a paper list. It helps improve that, and the big thing that new e-poll books do is that they integrate with the voting system so that when you check in to vote, the poll book will identify the voters’ ballot style and print it on the ballot card that the voter then goes to put into the ballot marking device. It helps ensure the voter gets the correct ballot style with all the offices they’re supposed to vote,” Director of Public Information Chris Whitmire said.