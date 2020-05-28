Scattered rains to continue as we wrap up the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Bertha is gone but the moisture trail behind it will remain in place for the next few days allowing for scattered showers and storms to continue to develop. We’ll see a little more sunshine today with a few showers and storms near the coast this morning and then mainly inland this afternoon. It will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s. High humidity will make it feel like the low to mid 90s from lunch time into the afternoon.
Scattered downpours will be likely on Friday with the chance of off and on showers and storms into the beginning of the weekend. Drier weather will begin to move in on Sunday as lower humidity starts to move in. We’ll take rain out of the forecast early next week with sunshine and low humidity expected.
TODAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain Possible. High 88.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms Likely. High 85.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain Possible. High 87.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 84.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.
