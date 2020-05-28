Scattered rains to continue as we wrap up the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Bertha is gone but the moisture trail behind it will remain in place for the next few days allowing for scattered showers and storms to continue to develop. We’ll see a little more sunshine today with a few showers and storms near the coast this morning and then mainly inland this afternoon. It will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s. High humidity will make it feel like the low to mid 90s from lunch time into the afternoon.