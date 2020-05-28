Trio of Bulldogs Earn HERO Sports Preseason All-America Recognition

He finished the year by rushing for 900 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also throwing for 1,114 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 13 touchdown passes tied for the seventh most in a single season, and are the most since the 2008 season. Rainey is also the first quarterback to throw for more than 1,000 yards in a season since Bart Blanchard in 2008. Rainey rushed for a touchdown in nine of the 11 games played, including three rushing touchdowns against Elon, Samford and VMI. He also threw for a touchdown in nine games, including throwing two touchdown passes against Samford and Chattanooga. All in all, Rainey ran for and threw for a touchdown in eight games during the season.