Charleston Co. Board of Elections hears residency challenge for two SC House District 109 candidates

In a statement to Live 5 News, Tedder said," At today's Board of Registrations hearing, the challenger purposely misled and submitted false information to the board regarding my home address. Fortunately, this issue will ultimately be decided by a court of law. I remain a qualified candidate for House District 109 and my name will continue to be on the ballot. I ask for the support of the people of District 109 and look forward to victory on June 9th.”"