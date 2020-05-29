Charleston County Schools launching task force to create reopening plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is creating a reactivation task force that’s the main role is to create a plan for reopening schools safely.
The committee is made up of a number of members, including an MUSC representative, a Department of Health representative, two principals, two teachers, two parents, district division leaders, and a business representative.
School Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack and Vice Chair Kate Darby will also serve on the task force that is set to present their final report to the board in July.
“The group will meet with instructional and logistical leaders from the school district to share information, discuss concerns, and devise possible options for reopening schools in August,” Mack said. “At this point, the district is following the guidance of the State Superintendent of Schools and DHEC, and we also want to have options tailored to the needs of our local communities.”
The task force has more than a dozen tasks to complete, and they will be done in subgroups.
Over the next couple of weeks, they are tasked with developing health, safety, and security protocols, identifying facility changes, and polling every family: “in school or online?”
“I’ve heard from a lot of people that their children are really ready to get back in the classroom with a certified teacher who can really help them move forward in their education,” Darby said. “We’re gonna have to balance all that, because we certainly want everyone to be safe.”
During the month of June, subgroups will meet and are tasked with ten additional tasks. They include checking air filtration and PPE needs, figuring out staff and student testing options, determining transportation options, and estimating costs.
They will then hold a steering committee meeting before their main presentation.
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announced on Tuesday during a school board meeting that K-8 students could be going back to school one week early.
“Right now, children are expected to return to school the third week in August,” Postlewait said. “We believe that with the state’s assistance we’ll be returning, at least K-8, the second weekend of August. This means our teachers will show up the first week of August. All of that is preliminary pending funding."
