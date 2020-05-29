Deputies arrest 7 in ‘extensive’ child porn investigation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say a tip led to the arrests of seven people over the course of this in what they call an “extensive child pornography investigation.”
Deputies expect additional charges are pending.
Investigators say they obtained a combined 80 arrest warrants for the following seven people:
- Devin Lewis Vandeneynde, 25, of Ladson
- John Bradley Johnson, 39, of Ladson
- Caleb Matthews-Wessinger, 18, Summerville
- Stephen Sisk, 30, Summerville
- Kyle Miller, 22, Summerville
- Edward Leroy Allen II, 54, Mt. Pleasant
- Shane Kyle Thomas, 18, Summerville
Lt. Rick Carson said the charges included dissemination, promoting, or procuring obscene material, sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
The arrests were conducted over the course of the week and said the last of seven was arrested earlier on Friday, he said.
Deputies say they received tips from the Interstate Crimes Against Children task force from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office that led to the investigation.
Carson says deputies have executed five search warrants.
Summerville Police helped in executing one of the search warrants and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with digital forensic investigations and extractions, Carson said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
