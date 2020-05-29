Downtown drainage project is one step closer to completion, flooding relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another phase in the Spring/Fishburne Street drainage program should be done soon. The project, which began in 2011, is broken into five phases and senior engineering project manager, Steve Kirk, said Phase III should be done this summer.
“The goal of the Spring/Fishburne project is to significantly reduce the frequency, duration and severity of the flooding," Kirk said. Septima P. Clark Parkway, known as the Crosstown, and the medical district are some of the major places that need relief from flooding.
Phase III includes the construction of deep tunnels and working shafts. The tunnel connecting the Coming Street shaft and wet well shaft (under the Crosstown) is about 5,400 linear feet in length and 12 feet in internal diameter. The tunnel connecting the Cannon St/President St and the Harmon Field shafts is about 2,100 linear feet in length and 8 feet in internal diameter.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Kirk said the contractor stopped work for four weeks because crews were working in the tunnels underground.
“Due to the confinements of working in a tunnel, the Phase III contractor temporarily halted operations," he added but all are now back to work. He said that pause should not affect the summer 2020 completion for Phase III.
Phase IV has started and you can see evidence of it near the Ashley River Bridge. A wet well and outfall are going in and are expected to be done in 2022. Kirk said once that phase is done, we should see some flooding relief.
“The significance of Phase IV completion is that the whole system will be able to function through gravity without the use of pumps," he added. “So rain events, like last week, that came around the time of low tide will be able to flow much much faster than it did.”
However, Phase V will include the installation of pumps which will be able to push out 360,000 gallons of water per minute.
“Once Phase V is complete and the pumps are installed, that system is designed to handle everything up to a King Tide," he added. "Not tropical events, but once those events pass we’ll be able to pump the water out faster than in the past.”
Phase V is expected to wrap up in 2023. Right now the cost for the project is about $198 million. You can read the latest on the project by clicking: here.
