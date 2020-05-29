Folly Beach announces cancellation of July 4th fireworks

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach officials confirmed Friday they have joined other Lowcountry communities in canceling their Fourth of July fireworks plans.
“After discussions between the Folly Beach Association of Businesses board and city officials along with a survey of the members of the association, it was determined that the fireworks display would create an environment that could pose a significant risk to the safety of the community,” a release states.
For the past several years, FAB has facilitated the Folly Beach fireworks displays for both July 4th and New Year’s Eve.
“We have struggled with this decision,” FAB President Lynn Oliver said. “As an association, we take great pride in our ability to execute the fireworks displays and the festivals that bring visitors to our island to support our businesses. Ultimately it comes down to the city strongly urging us to not put the residents at risk, not knowing what coronavirus will look like in a month.”
Folly Beach officials said as nearby communities announced the cancellation of their fireworks displays, “fear grew that the crowds on Folly Beach would be amplified and the risk to spectators and residents would escalate.”
Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath cited public safety concerns as a reason to support canceling the July 4th fireworks.
“From a public safety/health standpoint, our 4th of July weekends are always very busy, and that’s with quite a few other options for people to go elsewhere,” Gilreath said. “Being the only fireworks show in town increases that concern for an unmanageable turnout. I am also concerned about being the first Lowcountry municipality to host a major event since this all started and the additional concerns that brings.”
Earlier this week, leaders on the Isle of Palms and in North Charleston announced they had canceled their Fourth of July fireworks.
North Charleston officials said a tight budget and safety concerns are the biggest problems.
Isle of Palms leaders echoed the sentiment, but said they have decided to take the money they would normally spend on fireworks and give it to employees as a bonus.
Summerville, Patriots Point, and the display put on by the RiverDogs are all still being discussed.
Goose Creek is planning on holding their display, however, that is tentative at best and still could be canceled depending on what things look like closer to the Fourth of July.
