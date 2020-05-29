Four people arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people Friday accused of sex crimes against a minor.
William Lazo, 18, Kendall Ford, 33, Alejandro Escalante Lanza, 18, and a 17-year-old minor have been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Authorities say the arrests were made possible through a multi-agency collaboration with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police, and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fifth suspect involved in this investigation.
