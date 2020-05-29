Georgetown Co. sheriff issues statement on death of George Floyd

The George Floyd incident brings other questions into play also. What was the probable cause for the arrest? Courts usually find probable cause when there is a reasonable basis for believing that a crime may have been committed (for an arrest) or when evidence of the crime is present in the place to be searched (for a search). I do not know what the probable cause for the arrest of George Floyd was and hopefully we will all know soon. Will it make a difference? No, because his arrest is not the problem, the use of force by police is.