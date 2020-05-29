Georgetown Police search for 4 men in burglary, shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a reported burglary that led to a shooting at a mobile home.
Police responded at 4:52 a.m. Friday to the 400 block of Reservoir Street where a burglary in progress and shots fired had been reported, Capt. Nelson E. Brown said.
Police found a 20-year-old who had been wounded. EMS took the man to an area hospital for treatment.
One of the other victims told police four men forced their way into the home and began yelling, "Where is the safe?” Victims said one of the men forced open a bedroom door, ordered another victim to open the safe. After a brief struggle, the safe was opened and the suspect removed an undisclosed amount of money, Brown said.
The four robbers then fled the scene, police say.
Investigators are still conducting interviews and following up on leads.
Police have not yet released descriptions or the identities of the men they are looking for.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.
Anyone with any information about this incident are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911.
