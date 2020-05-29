Isle of Palms to double parking fines, fees increase start Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City council on the Isle of Palms voted Friday afternoon to double fines for violations as well as increase parking fees in municipal lots and spaces.
Starting Friday, anyone parking illegally on the island will now pay $100 as opposed to the previous $50 ticket.
Police handed out 577 parking violations memorial day weekend alone, according to the IOP police department.
Mayor Jimmy Carroll said the city saw a large number of parking violations over the past few weekends after the checkpoint was lifted.
“We want people to think twice about parking illegally on the Isle of Palms,” Carroll said. “We want to protect our residents, we want to protect our residential neighborhoods.”
Fees for parking lots will increase to $15 on Saturday, Sunday and holidays. The lots will be $10 per day during the week.
All 140 parking spaces along Ocean Boulevard will now be $2.50 every hour.
Carroll said a main reason for the fee increase is to generate more money to offset additional costs as more people move to the tri-county area and more visitors come to the island.
“These three beaches are not growing any larger so the burden is being put on us,” Carroll said. “It’s costing us more money in police, fire in rescuing them, and also in public works in cleaning up after them.”
