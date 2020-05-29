Money colleges, universities getting from CARES Act won’t cover losses from pandemic

“No one is under any illusion that we’re going to be returning to normal operations in the fall,” Citadel Vice President for Communications and Marketing Col. John Dorrian said. “What we’re going to be returning to is a new normal. And that means that we’re going to have to put in place some extra measures to protect people’s health and safety. That means we’re going to have to change some of the ways we do business. That means we’re going to have to look for efficiencies.”