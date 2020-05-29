One dead following crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash in North Charleston Friday morning.
The crash occurred at roughly 7:35 a.m. in the are of Ashley Phosphate Road and Plantation Road, according to police. and involved two cars.
One of the cars reportedly left the roadway and came to rest in a retention ditch. Police say the driver of that car was taken to an area hospital where they later died.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department.
The identity of the person who died in the crash has not yet been released.
