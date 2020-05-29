Patriots Point cancels Fourth of July fireworks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum announced Friday it was canceling its annual July 4th Fireworks Blast celebration.
The cancellation is a “precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19,” the organization posted on its website. “We look forward to hosting special events and community gatherings again when health officials say it is safe to do so.”
Folly Beach also announced on Friday it has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks plans.
The Isle of Palms and North Charleston leaders also canceled their fireworks shows.
The town of Summerville was still discussing its plans, and the display put on by the Charleston RiverDogs is also being discussed.
Goose Creek officials said earlier this week they still planned to hold their fireworks celebration, but said those plans were still tentative and could change.
