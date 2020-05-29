Police search for missing 72-year-old vulnerable adult

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public's help to find a man missing since Thursday morning.
Michael Hayes, 72, was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday leaving the 4300 block of Leslie Street.
He told other residents he was going out to get food.
He was last seen wearing a checkered maroon shirt, jeans, sneakers and a blue Veterans hat.
Hayes stands 5-foot, 10-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, please contact North Charleston Police Sgt. Glenn at 843-740-5894.
