Police search for missing 72-year-old vulnerable adult
Michael Hayes (Source: North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips | May 29, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 2:14 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public's help to find a man missing since Thursday morning.

Michael Hayes, 72, was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday leaving the 4300 block of Leslie Street.

He told other residents he was going out to get food.

Michael Hayes was last seen wearing a maroon checkered shirt, jeans and this Veterans hat, police say. (Source: North Charleston Police)

He was last seen wearing a checkered maroon shirt, jeans, sneakers and a blue Veterans hat.

Hayes stands 5-foot, 10-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, please contact North Charleston Police Sgt. Glenn at 843-740-5894.

