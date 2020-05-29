Sen. Lindsey Graham, MUSC and business officials discuss next COVID-19 recovery steps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In a meeting Friday morning with the Medical University of South Carolina and state business leaders, senator Lindsey Graham spoke about his goals for rural healthcare and economic development in the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 recovery.
Graham said more efforts must start to expand healthcare access people rural areas with telehealth. He said the state plans to pour 90 million dollars Into expanding broadband in rural communities.
“The goal is to have broadband available to every part of South Carolina,” Graham said. “Which will exponentially increase the ability of telemedicine. Just think of the number of people who don’t have to drive to the doctor anymore which makes them safer.”
The U.S. senator said he also wants to push for measures to protect businesses from lawsuits should visitors contract the coronavirus at their locations. In an effort to get people back to work, Graham noted that he wants to change the unemployment system which currently provides additional hundreds of dollars above regular benefits to people financially impacted by COVID-19.
“I want to be generous, but I also don’t want to incentivize people to stay out of the workforce,” Graham said.
