State Troopers investigating fatal crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Friday.
Troopers say the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 217 near Bamberg.
The driver was going southbound on Highway 217 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and hit the bridge support wall, according to Highway Patrol.
The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was killed at the scene.
The identity of the person killed in the crash has not yet been released.
