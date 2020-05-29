Tropical downpours possible across the Lowcountry today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy downpours will be possible today as tropical moisture is set to fuel a fairly active day of showers and storms. An abundance of moisture is streaming across the area this morning and that will allow scattered showers and storms to develop very quickly. It will be an anytime, anywhere kind of day for the development of storms meaning showers and storms could pop up both inland and along the coast this morning and afternoon. With the potential for heavy downpours today, minor localized flooding can’t be ruled out.
We’ll start the weekend with another round of scattered storms on Saturday. The best chance of rain will come from lunch time through the afternoon Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The rain chance will lower on Sunday as we start to see more sunshine. There will still be the chance of a few showers and storms near the beaches Sunday afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.
