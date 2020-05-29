Tropical downpours possible across the Lowcountry today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heavy downpours will be possible today as tropical moisture is set to fuel a fairly active day of showers and storms. An abundance of moisture is streaming across the area this morning and that will allow scattered showers and storms to develop very quickly. It will be an anytime, anywhere kind of day for the development of storms meaning showers and storms could pop up both inland and along the coast this morning and afternoon. With the potential for heavy downpours today, minor localized flooding can’t be ruled out.