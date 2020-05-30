Charleston Police investigating shooting that left two injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Charleston late Friday night.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive around midnight.
Police said one of the victims was found at the scene and the other was located several hours later after the incident at East Cooper Medical Center.
Based on evidence, investigators believe the victim at East Cooper Hospital was involved in the incident, according to a press release.
Both men are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
