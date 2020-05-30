Coast Guard rescues two after sailing vessel runs aground near Edisto Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard rescued two boaters after the sailing vessel they were on ran aground three near Edisto Island on Friday.
The Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center received a mayday call at approximately 7:30 p.m. from the crew of the sailing vessel stating they gone aground with two people aboard three miles off of Edisto Island.
According to a press release, a Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the boaters onto the helicopter.
The boaters were then transported to Charleston Executive Airport where EMS was waiting.
According to the release, the vessel owner will arrange salvage.
