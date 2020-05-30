NASA Deputy Administrator shares insights ahead of historic SpaceX launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, F.L. (WCSC) - Saturday is expecting to be a historic day for NASA and commercial spacecrafts.
It's been nearly a decade since astronauts launched from U.S. soil to space.
NASA's Deputy Administrator James Morhard says there's a lot of challenges in the U.S. today and they want to inspire the next generation.
"There are a lot of people who need some hope right now, and we hope to bring that," Morhard said. "We also hope to unite the United States, I think this is something everyone can get behind."
Wednesday's scheduled launch of SpaceX was postponed due to inclement weather.
The launch Saturday is scheduled for 3:22 p.m. from the NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The last spaceflight that launched from the U.S. with astronauts on board was in 2011. SpaceX's launch will mark the the first time a commercial company is sending people into space.
"In the past we used to develop the capsule, the rocketry, we'd launch it and then we'd operate it," Morhard said. "That is no longer the case with this launch. This is a milestone. It's a real game changer in that we want to be a customer to commercial industry."
NASA says there's a 50 percent chance for favorable weather for liftoff.
Morhard also discussed the significance of the medical research in space. He says on the space station they are working on mass producing retinal implants. Morhard says they've found immunizations for salmonella and a certain type of pneumonia. He says there are so many other things they are working on including pancreatic cancer research.
"There's just so many things, creating human tissue, which if you do that on earth with gravity, the tissue collapses, well in space, it doesn't," Morhard said. "So we have that opportunity using stem
cells."
He says there are so many more things NASA hasn't had the ability to do because they have a lack of astronauts at the international space station.
Morhard says there are standards in place, even prior to COVID-19 to protect astronauts from illnesses prior to their launch.
"Before COVID-19 we didn't want them to bring the flu or colds up to the space station," Morhard said.
NASA is planning to send the first woman and the next man to the moon by 2024.
