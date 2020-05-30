Rally for George Floyd on Saturday at Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Black Lives Matter rally for George Floyd, the Minnesota man killed while being restrained by police, is expected to be held on Saturday in Charleston.
In a poster listed on a Facebook page, Justice for George Floyd: RALLY, the rally will begin at 2 p.m. in Marion Square in Downtown Charleston.
The poster says, “Join us in solidarity with the Minneapolis uprising and against systemic oppression.”
The event is being hosted by the local Peoples Solidarity Society activist group along with Black Lives Matter.
