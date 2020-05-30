S.C. reports 266 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 266 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 11,394.
The agency also reported four new deaths statewide, raising the death toll in the state to 487.
DHEC said two of the deaths were among elderly patients in Williamsburg County while another was an elderly patient in Clarendon County and the fourth was a middle-aged patient in Florence County.
The number of new cases includes 23 in Charleston County, two in Berkeley County, three in Dorchester County, 16 in Beaufort County, eight in Colleton County, and four in Williamsburg County.
Richland County had the highest number of new cases at 25.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
As of Friday, a total of 199,735 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
