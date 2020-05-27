Summer-like day with chance for scattered storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plenty of moisture is ahead of a cold front. It won’t take much for some storms and downpours to develop this afternoon. Slow-moving storms could possibly lead to some minor flooding so stay weather aware! High temperatures should peak in the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. The greatest chance for scattered rain and storms will be in the afternoon and early evening hours. A thunderstorm or two could become severe later today. Damaging winds would be the main concern.
Tonight a few lingering showers are possible as a front pulls through. Temps will feel cooler tomorrow morning, starting off in the upper 60s. High pressure will build in starting tomorrow and a lot of sunshine returns! A beautiful work week is ahead.
TODAY: Scattered rain and storm chance; HIGH: 88.
TOMORROW: Drier, not as warm, more sunshine; HIGH: 85.
MONDAY: Sunny and cooler; HIGH: 82.
TUESDAY: Sunny and high; HIGH: 85.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and sunny; HIGH: 90.
THURSDAY: Heating up; HIGH: 94.
FRIDAY: Hot with low shower chance; HIGH: 93.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
