Three arrested after fight on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been arrested after a fight on Folly Beach Friday night.
Folly Beach Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at 103 West Cooper Avenue.
Authorities said those who arrested fought with both police officers and firefighters.
According to police, a firefighter was checked out at a nearby hospital and is said to be okay.
Folly Police said one victim went to the hospital and is in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.