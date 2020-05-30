Three arrested after fight on Folly Beach

By Sydney Pendrick | May 30, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 5:28 AM

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been arrested after a fight on Folly Beach Friday night.

Folly Beach Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at 103 West Cooper Avenue.

Authorities said those who arrested fought with both police officers and firefighters.

According to police, a firefighter was checked out at a nearby hospital and is said to be okay.

Folly Police said one victim went to the hospital and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

