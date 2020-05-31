Black Lives Matter group to begin peaceful protest, march outside Charleston church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The group Black Lives Matter has scheduled a peaceful protest walk outside Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church the day after protests turned to riots.
The march is scheduled for 10 a.m. outside the historic church.
Group organizers say the meeting location was chosen to signify, not only the unspeakable events that have recently taken place, but the brutal racism that has been going on for years.
At 10:15 a.m., the group will begin marching down the sidewalks of East Bay street. The group plans to make their way to the battery where they will form a line. Marchers will then continue their protest for an hour at White Point Garden and then march up King Street.
The group says it wants to make its way “peacefully, but passionately” making their voices heard while filling the sidewalks.
The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, who died Monday while in Minneapolis Police custody. A video circulated of his arrest showed a white police officer kneeling over the man with a knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd repeated, “I can’t breathe.”
The video sparked days of rioting in Minneapolis and cities across the nation.
