CARTA suspending services at 6 p.m. due to curfew

CARTA suspending services at 6 p.m. due to curfew
Officials say all CARTA services will be suspended at 6 p.m. due to curfews. Final trips will be made at 5 p.m. (Source: Live 5)
By Ray Rivera | May 31, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 3:21 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say all CARTA services will be suspended at 6 p.m. due to curfews.

Final trips will be made at 5 p.m.

City of North Charleston officials enacted a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In addition, Mayor Keith Summey said although he does not expect any problems, city officials are asking businesses to voluntarily close starting at 5 p.m.

The City of Charleston also approved an emergency ordinance for a curfew Sunday into Monday morning.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg proposed the curfew within the municipal limits of the City of Charleston between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.