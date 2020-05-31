CARTA suspending services at 6 p.m. due to curfew

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say all CARTA services will be suspended at 6 p.m. due to curfews.
Final trips will be made at 5 p.m.
City of North Charleston officials enacted a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
In addition, Mayor Keith Summey said although he does not expect any problems, city officials are asking businesses to voluntarily close starting at 5 p.m.
The City of Charleston also approved an emergency ordinance for a curfew Sunday into Monday morning.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg proposed the curfew within the municipal limits of the City of Charleston between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m
