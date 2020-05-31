Charleston-area state lawmakers announce fund to help rebuild city

Charleston-area state lawmakers announce fund to help rebuild city
State legislators representing the Charleston area announced the creation of a fund Sunday morning to help rebuild Charleston after Saturday's rioting. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Nick Reagan | May 31, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated May 31 at 10:25 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lawmakers who represent the Charleston area announced a fund designed to help rebuild the city of Charleston after riots Saturday night.

The fund has a starting sum of $25,000, but lawmakers said an anonymous donor pledged to raise funds.

Sen. Marlon Kimpson and other state legislators announced the fund at a Sunday morning news conference outside Morris Brown AME Church.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.