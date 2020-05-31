Charleston-area state lawmakers announce fund to help rebuild city

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lawmakers who represent the Charleston area announced a fund designed to help rebuild the city of Charleston after riots Saturday night.
The fund has a starting sum of $25,000, but lawmakers said an anonymous donor pledged to raise funds.
Sen. Marlon Kimpson and other state legislators announced the fund at a Sunday morning news conference outside Morris Brown AME Church.
