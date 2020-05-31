Charleston area state legislators to hold news conference after overnight riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Senator announced Charleston area lawmakers will hold a news conference on “recent developments” Sunday morning.
Senator Marlon Kimpson of District 42 said in a tweet state legislators will meet in front of the Morris Brown AME Church at 10 a.m. on Morris Street.
This comes after protests turned into riots in the streets of downtown Charleston by nightfall on Saturday, leaving numerous businesses and property damaged.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
