Charleston Councilmember announces clean up at Marion Square for Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Councilmember announced a clean up at Marion Square for Sunday morning following protests across the Charleston area over the death of a black man who died this week while in Minneapolis Police custody.
Harry Joseph Griffin, Charleston Councilmember for District Ten, took to his Facebook and posted, “We will meet at Marion Square tomorrow at 8 am to clean our City.”
A countywide curfew has been enacted from 11:00 p.m. Saturday through 7:00 a.m. Sunday after thousands of people gathered Saturday afternoon to demand justice for George Floyd.
