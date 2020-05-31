Charleston County issues curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Charleston County Council has issued a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. today. (Source: Live 5)
By Ray Rivera | May 31, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 3:46 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has issued a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. today.

The county released the following statement:

After speaking with local officials and community leaders, Charleston County Council has issued a countywide curfew for tonight beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. County Council Chairman Elliott Summey is asking citizens to peacefully protest and calls for an end to the property destruction witnessed last night.

