Charleston County issues curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has issued a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. today.
The county released the following statement:
After speaking with local officials and community leaders, Charleston County Council has issued a countywide curfew for tonight beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. County Council Chairman Elliott Summey is asking citizens to peacefully protest and calls for an end to the property destruction witnessed last night.
