Charleston leaders to hold press conference Sunday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and other Charleston area leaders will hold a press conference on Sunday afternoon.
Mayor Tecklenburg will be joined by Police Chief Luther Reynolds, members of Charleston City Council, South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard and local church leaders.
The conference will start at 2:00 p.m. at Washington Square on Broad Street, located behind City Hall.
Live 5 News members in the area said businesses on Broad Street were seen boarding up ahead of the press conference.
It will be streamed on their facebook page.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
