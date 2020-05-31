Charleston Police announce curfew in effect until further notice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Police Department announced on Sunday the countywide curfew will stay in effect until further notice.
Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey announced a curfew that took effect at 11 p.m. Saturday and continued through 7 a.m. Sunday with the following statement:
Charleston County joins the rest of the nation grieving over the death of George Floyd. Our citizens have the right to be angry and the right to protest this unspeakable tragedy. Now is the time to join together and peacefully honor Mr. Floyd’s memory. Due to the property damage caused downtown, there will be a countywide curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
An exception to the curfew is in place for those who have to leave home for work, Mayor Tecklenburg said at an emergency news conference on Saturday.
This comes a day after Black Lives Matter protests in the Charleston area turned into riots, property destruction overnight.
