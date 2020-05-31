Charleston Police begin making arrests at Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have begun arresting protesters at Marion Square in downtown Charleston after warning them arrests would begin.
The arrests began shortly after police first gave a two-minute and then a one-minute warning that arrests would begin. Police began at the Meeting Street side of the square.
Police have said protesters are illegally gathering on the square. They have since said the permit to assemble at Marion Square expired at noon on Sunday, the day after a rally was scheduled there. That rally began at 2 p.m. Saturday and marchers moved up and down King Street and eventually to I-26 to the Ravenel Bridge.
But as darkness fell, mostly peaceful protests turned to riots with violence, vandalism and looting downtown.
Protesters said they were protesting peacefully, unlike those who rioted in downtown Charleston Saturday night vandalizing and looting businesses in the city.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
