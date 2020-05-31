Curfew issued for Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A curfew has been issued for unincorporated Dorchester County from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
County officials say the curfew does not apply to residents and business owners traveling to and from work.
County officials released the following additional information:
The Dorchester County Services Building located at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville will close to the public at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020.
The Water & Sewer Committee of Council Meeting and the County Council Meeting scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2020, have been canceled. The meetings will be rescheduled and announced at a later time.
Dorchester County Council Chairman, George Bailey said “I am appreciative of County Council for taking a proactive approach for the betterment of our community and the safety of our residents and business owners."
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office requests that criminal or suspicious activity be reported to the Emergency Dispatch Center at (843) 873-5111.
