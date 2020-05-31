Deputies: Suspect arrested after shooting, search in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies made an arrest Sunday afternoon after a shooting earlier in the day left one person hurt.
Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said 20-year-old Tyraze Tyrone-Lamont Eddy was arrested in connection to the shooting.
Kirby said the victim was shot while in their car on West Lucas Street in the area of Highway 52 and Interstate 95 Sunday morning. The suspected gunman then dropped the weapon and ran into a hotel.
Kirby said the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team and Aviation Unit tracked Eddy to an apartment complex on Autumn Lane later in the day.
Eddy allegedly kicked down the door of an apartment and was later found inside after deputies obtained a search warrant.
The Sheriff’s Office said no deputies were involved in the initial shooting.
Kirby said the victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
