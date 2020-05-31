Victim identified in three car collision with pedestrian in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a car collision involving three cars and a pedestrian in Dorchester County on Sunday morning.
According to the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office, Elizabeth Marie Shelley, 24, of Saint George, was standing in her driveway when she was struck by a vehicle that ran off the roadway.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner.
Officials said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.
The accident happened on Highway 15 around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.
The pedestrian is deceased after the collision, according to SCHP.
Troopers said after striking the pedestrian, the GMC Yukon hit another vehicle, that was then pushed into a third vehicle.
The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
