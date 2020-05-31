MBPD: ‘We are aware and are planning accordingly’ for Sunday gatherings

MBPD is preparing for Sunday gatherings in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | May 30, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 2:02 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is preparing for gatherings in Myrtle Beach scheduled for Sunday.

Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD said, “We are aware and are planning accordingly.”

At least two demonstrations are scheduled for Sunday morning and afternoon, according to posts on social media.

One post, shared by Grand Strand Action Together, calls for a peaceful protest to start at the corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Ocean Boulevard Sunday at 10 a.m.

Okay guys, so a friend of mine Phoebee Adams has came up with the idea to have a peaceful protest tomorrow in MB. We...

Posted by Samantha Hopkins on Saturday, May 30, 2020

Local defense attorney Jonny McCoy announced on Facebook a peaceful gathering will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. where his client Julian Betton will speak publicly for the first time.

Julian Betton to hold demonstration in Myrtle Beach, tomorrow May 31 at 1:00 pm at Myrtle Beach City Hall. #Accountability #Peaceful #GeorgeFloyd Share

Posted by Jonny Mccoy on Saturday, May 30, 2020

Vest did not share any specifics when asked whether MBPD plans on having any riot police at the gatherings.

Countless protests and riots have taken place across the country, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

