312 new cases of COVID-19, and 7 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 331new cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 11,861, and those who have died to 494, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson, Chester, Colleton, Darlington, Hampton, Marlboro, and York counties.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
DHEC officials say they report positive cases and deaths based on county of residence as that information is provided, and that information could fluctuate if the case or death was found later to be from another area.
“Sometimes, during follow-up investigations, it’s determined an individual was the resident of another county or a different state,” state health officials said. “Our map is updated to reflect these changes.”
The number of new cases reported on Sunday, May 31 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (12), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (15), Colleton (4), Darlington (11), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (89), Greenwood (7), Hampton (1), Horry (15), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (8), Richland (28), Spartanburg (23), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (3), York (7).
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
