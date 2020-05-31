Owner of business damaged in Charleston riot calls for mayor’s resignation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of a Charleston wine bar whose windows were shattered during Saturday night's rioting on King Street spray-painted a message to the Holy City's mayor.
Owner Ken Schneider spray-painted two messages on board used to cover shattered windows.
The first was a positive message to the city of Charleston: "Thank you, CHS. We are moved by your generosity. Much love, CHS Strong."
“We are moved by your generosity and much love,” he said. “Totally overwhelmed, totally thankful. That’s the Charleston I know and love.”
But the second message painted on the opposite side of the entrance was directed toward Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg: “To the mayor, lack of leadership is your downfall! I personally hold you responsible! Resign."
He said he was disappointed by what he called the mayor’s “total lack of leadership.”
“We were left high and dry up on King Street here,” he said. “No one told us anything, no one gave us any warnings. And when the mayhem started, we cried for help 10 times to the police department, 911, and they showed up not a single time.”
Uncork Charleston is located on King Street, the epicenter of Saturday night’s rioting.
Schneider said that though he is not “an emotional guy,” he cried when he first saw the devastation on King Street.
He said he estimated damage to his business at $110,000.
Tecklenburg vowed Sunday morning that more forces will be brought to bear Sunday and in the foreseeable future following a night of riots.
Tecklenburg said he “totally aligned with the need for justice" in death of George Floyd, whose death Monday while in police custody in Minneapolis, prompted the protest in downtown Charleston Saturday afternoon.
That protest began in Marion Square and continued as a march through downtown Charleston and eventually toward the Ravenel Bridge.
But as night fell, rioters damaged buildings along Charleston’s King Street and other areas.
“You can’t rectify that with violence and civil disorder,” Tecklenburg said. “And that’s clear. And so, we just can’t tolerate that.”
Tecklenburg said it was “a band of thugs who were intent upon civil unrest and looting" and said those folks will not be allowed to do that again.
